Man alleges police kidnapped his mother-in-law, daughter. Police suspend 3, charge the woman

A man has alleged some policemen kidnapped his mother-in-law and daughter before being caught by their colleagues and later prosecuted the woman to cover it up.

Police have denied the kidnapping charges, saying the woman was caught with drugs, but three policemen have been suspended for arresting her in an area which was not under their jurisdiction.

The man, Zahangir Bhuiyan, made the allegations at a press conference in Chattogram on Thursday. He identified himself as a member of Sayedabad bus terminal workers’ union. He said he has a car rental business and is preparing to open a motorcycle shop in Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj, where he lives.

Zahangir said his mother-in-law Shahina Akter had gone out of his home with his 5-year-old daughter for shopping on Wednesday morning.