Court sentences 8 to death for murder of man during robbery in Cox's Bazar

A Cox’s Bazar court has sentenced eight people, including the son-in-law of the victim, to death for the murder of Mohammad Hossain, an expatriate living in Saudi Arabia, in 2000.

Cox’s Bazar Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Mosharraf Hossain also sentenced one person to 10 years in prison, while another nine were acquitted in the verdict delivered on Thursday, said court Additional Public Prosecutor Shawkat Belal.