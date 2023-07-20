    বাংলা

    Court sentences 8 to death for murder of man during robbery in Cox's Bazar

    The victim's son-in-law is among death-row convicts, while another man gets 10 years in prison

    Cox's Bazar Correspondent
    Published : 20 July 2023, 01:06 PM
    Updated : 20 July 2023, 01:06 PM

    A Cox’s Bazar court has sentenced eight people, including the son-in-law of the victim, to death for the murder of Mohammad Hossain, an expatriate living in Saudi Arabia, in 2000.

    Cox’s Bazar Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Mosharraf Hossain also sentenced one person to 10 years in prison, while another nine were acquitted in the verdict delivered on Thursday, said court Additional Public Prosecutor Shawkat Belal.

    The death-row convicts are Manjur Hossain, Md Alam, Aktar Kamal, Shahar Muluk, Md Mostaq, Anowar Hossain, Shahab Uddin, and Jashim Uddin.

    Each of them has also been fined Tk 100,000. Failure to pay will lead to a two-year prison sentence.

    Ekhlas Mia was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was fined Tk 50,000 as well.

    The victim was Mohammad Hossain, who had a residence in the Ghona area of Banchamia in Cox’s Bazar city. He was an expatriate living in Saudi Arabia.

    On Jun 13, 2000, Hossain returned from Saudi Arabia. Two days later, a group of criminals broke into his home and looted it, led by his son-in-law Manjur Hossain. When Hossain tried to stop them, the group shot him in the back of the head and killed him.

    Hossain’s wife, Sobura Khatun, filed a case over his death against 18 people at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police Station on Jun 17, 2000.

    On May 23, 2005, the investigators filed charges against the suspects. They were indicted on Apr 25, 2006.

