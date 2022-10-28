    বাংলা

    Two madrasa students go missing while bathing in Meghna

    Divers of the fire service in Narsingdi are conducting a search operation to find the teenagers

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Oct 2022, 08:13 AM
    Updated : 28 Oct 2022, 08:13 AM

    Two madrasa students have gone missing after they went to bathe in the Meghna river in Narshingdi's Alokbali.

    They are Md Ghalib Mia, 15, a native of Daripara village, and Shahidul Islam Mahfuz, 17, from Boroitola village.

    Ghalib was an eighth-grader at Jamia Quasemia Kamil Madrasa, while Mahfuz was a student of Ghoradia Muhammadia International Tahfuzul Quran Madrasa.

    The students of the Muhammadia International Tahfuzul Quran Madrasa went for a recreational trip to Char Afzal in Alokbali Union, police said. They were accompanied by two teachers.

    Ghalib's father Azizul Haque said Ghalib memorised the Quran from the same madrasa before shifting to Jamia Quasemia Kamil Madrasa. But he used to visit Tahfuzul Quran Madrasa to revise his learnings.

    “He used to go there regularly and accompanied the students to the picnic. But he went missing after he dipped into the river."

    On Thursday evening, the students played football, after which some of them went to bathe in the Meghna around 5 pm, said Inspector Farid Alam Ahmed of Karimpur River Police Outpost. He suspects Ghalib and Mahfuz may have drowned at some point.

    Families of the missing students as well as divers from the fire service are engaged in efforts to find them, he said.

