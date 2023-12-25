More than just a symbol: independents have a lot riding on eagle and truck

The importance of picking the right symbol

Some candidates are of the opinion that the symbol needs to be easily understood and resonate well with the people, with little explanation.

Moshiur Rahman Molla Sajal, an independent from the Dhaka-5 constituency, was allotted the truck symbol by the EC. Speaking of why he chose the symbol, he told reporters, “If I am elected, I will be carrying the load and moving forward like my symbol. I will move to work for the people of my constituency.”

Rangpur-3 transgender candidate Anwara Islam Roni said, “The eyes of an eagle can spot corruption and irregularities. This is why I chose the eagle as my symbol.”

Candidates who were not nominated by the Awami League are choosing the eagle and truck as their symbols as well.

Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, the barrister who is contesting for the Habiganj-4 constituency, has chosen the eagle as his symbol for this year’s election.

Sumon told reporters, “The eagle is the only bird that does not descend, even during a storm. It can prey on its target accurately.”

Independent candidate for the Rajshahi-1 constituency, actress Mahiya Mahi, said she has chosen the truck symbol as a part of her campaign strategy.

Saying that the truck is a famous symbol, she told reporters that people would do her election publicity for her while trolling her about her symbol.