More than just a symbol: independents have a lot riding on eagle and truck

A truck, an eagle, a balloon, and a cauliflower– these are just some of the unusual symbols Bangladeshi voters can expect to see on their ballots as they head to the polls over the coming weeks.
While a symbol on campaign posters and ballot papers may seem fairly insignificant when compared to how a candidate presents themselves and what they say and believe in, they are actually pretty important. For some.
As many as 155 of the 382 independent aspirants who are in the fray for the parliamentary polls this year have picked the ‘eagle’ as their symbol, while 126 have chosen the ‘truck.’
Although the independent candidates had a slew of symbols to choose from, 72 percent of them opted for the ‘eagle’ and the ‘truck’.
This election season, the Election Commission unveiled at least 25 symbols that range from the most typical to unusual ones, including balloon, fridge, almirah, bench, sofa, tabla, rocket, watermelon, scissors, cauliflower, truck, eagle.
While the independents are taking their picks from the symbols allotted by the EC, 1,513 party candidates are running their campaign using the symbols of their designated parties.
According to the EC, the eagle and the truck were a popular choice among the independent candidates as they felt it would be easier for the electorates to remember and spot on the ballot paper. Some also believe the symbols represent their power and strength as candidates.
At least 75 of the 300 constituencies do not have any independents contesting for them. The EC has introduced a lottery system for candidates choosing the same symbols in a constituency.
Of the 20 constituencies in Dhaka district, Dhaka-14 has the most independent candidates competing for a parliamentary seat. These aspirants have chosen the eagle, truck, building, rocket and kettle as their symbols.
For the 280 assembly seats outside of Dhaka, the Nilphamari-3 constituency has the most significant number of aspirants vying for a seat. At least five independent candidates are running for the Nilphamari-3 constituency, with eagle, truck, kettle, scissors and stool as their symbols.
However, some of the independent aspirants have taken a slight distaste for the majority of the symbols as they deemed them ‘subpar’ or ‘unclear.’ Symbols like the charger light, bell, flute, bed, suitcase, and plate were not picked by any candidates.
The importance of picking the right symbol
Some candidates are of the opinion that the symbol needs to be easily understood and resonate well with the people, with little explanation.
Moshiur Rahman Molla Sajal, an independent from the Dhaka-5 constituency, was allotted the truck symbol by the EC. Speaking of why he chose the symbol, he told reporters, “If I am elected, I will be carrying the load and moving forward like my symbol. I will move to work for the people of my constituency.”
Rangpur-3 transgender candidate Anwara Islam Roni said, “The eyes of an eagle can spot corruption and irregularities. This is why I chose the eagle as my symbol.”
Candidates who were not nominated by the Awami League are choosing the eagle and truck as their symbols as well.
Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, the barrister who is contesting for the Habiganj-4 constituency, has chosen the eagle as his symbol for this year’s election.
Sumon told reporters, “The eagle is the only bird that does not descend, even during a storm. It can prey on its target accurately.”
Independent candidate for the Rajshahi-1 constituency, actress Mahiya Mahi, said she has chosen the truck symbol as a part of her campaign strategy.
Saying that the truck is a famous symbol, she told reporters that people would do her election publicity for her while trolling her about her symbol.
Candidates fear trolls
Although some candidates are happy with the symbols allotted by the EC, others are critical of them.
Moshiur Sajal, the independent vying for the Dhaka-5 constituency, criticised the symbols, stating that the members of parliament represent the people of their constituency.
“The symbols are not consistent with the significance of the parliamentary seats. They could have provided options like smartphones, TVs, football, and satellites for the aspirants,” said Sajal.
And in the eyes of Barrister Sumon, all the other symbols except the eagle are subpar. “The eagle is the only symbol representing a good message for the candidates,” he added.
Professor Sadeka Halim, Jagannath University’s Vice-Chancellor, remarked that the aspirants, especially the women, may be subjected to trolling because of their polls logo.
“We still live in a patriarchal society. There is always an attempt to stifle the women with derogatory comments. People should collectively come out of such backward mindset,” she added.
Prof Halim, the former dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences of Dhaka University, believes that the EC should consider these factors when allotting the symbols in the coming elections.
“I don’t know what process the EC followed to select these symbols. They could have chosen symbols that interest people. There was an opportunity to choose tasteful symbols for the aspirants.”
However, the first female election commissioner of Bangladesh, Kabita Khanam who served from 2017-2022, said the election symbols have nothing to do with the canvassing for vote.
Speaking to bdnews24.com, she rather focused on the electoral commission’s prerogatives. “The EC selects the symbols. They have full discretion to allot the symbols for the election.”
Kabita added that there is no way of changing the symbols now.
“However,” she offered, “candidates may appeal to the EC to change the symbols in the future.”