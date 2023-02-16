    বাংলা

    RAB arrests 29 members of a mugging gang in Dhaka

    They have no specific addresses in the capital, and most of them are homeless, RAB says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Feb 2023, 10:26 AM
    Updated : 16 Feb 2023, 10:26 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested 29 suspected members of a mugging gang in Dhaka.

    The law enforcers made the arrests during raids in the capital’s Motijheel, Mugda, Wari, Khilgaon, Bangshal, Sabujbagh and Shahjahanpur on Wednesday.

    “Almost all arrestees are named in cases over drugs and extortion. Many of them were arrested earlier and went back to crime after being released from prison on bail. They don’t have specific addresses in Dhaka and most of them are homeless,” the RAB-3 unit said at a media briefing on Thursday.

    The law enforcers launched the drives based on specific complaints, said Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, director of the RAB-3 unit.

    An increased number of mugging incidents have been reported during the book fair and celebrations of Valentine’s Day and Pahela Falgun, the first day of spring on the Bangla calendar.

    They targeted Khilgaon, Malibagh Rail Gate, Kamalapur, Motijheel, Hatirjheel, Shahbagh, Paltan, Maniknagar, Nandipara and Gulistan to rob people.

    The RAB-3 unit arrested 204 suspected muggers in 59 drives across Dhaka over the last six months, Mohiuddin said.

