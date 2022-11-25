PM Hasina joins SWACHIP convention in Dhaka

In a felicitation message, she expressed confidence that Malaysia would further prosper and progress under Anwar’s leadership
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has joined the fifth national convention of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad, or SWACHIP, a pro-Awami League doctors' forum, at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan.
After arriving at the venue around 3 pm on Friday, the prime minister hoisted the flags of Bangladesh and SWACHIP before releasing balloons and pigeons to inaugurate the venue.
Currently, SWACHIP has more than 15,000 members across the country. The organisation holds a national convention once every five years.
The last convention was held on Nov 13, 2015.