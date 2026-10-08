Election Commission to finalise Union Parishad poll dates Monday

The Election Commission will announce the final dates for the Union Parishad elections on Monday.

Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanauallah disclosed the plan at a briefing at the Election Commission building on Thursday.

“On Monday, there is a meeting of the Election Commission. At this meeting, we will announce the final dates for the Union Parishad elections,” he said.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin will preside over the meeting, with all four election commissioners in attendance.

After a preparatory meeting on Sept 14, Sanauallah had said the elections would initially be held in seven phases, beginning Nov 12 and ending May 27.

The plan drew a government objection, with Local Government State Minister Mir Shahe Alam saying on Sept 15 that the government knew “nothing” about the proposed dates.

The commission later said it would finalise the schedule after discussions with the government.

On Thursday, the EC said the dates would be announced on Oct 12, followed by the election schedule covering nomination submission, scrutiny and withdrawal.

“We will not announce the schedule. District election officers will announce it. We will only specify the slots,” Sanauallah said.

The EC will consult registered political parties and other stakeholders after announcing the slots.