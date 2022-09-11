Fire burns down restaurant in Dhaka’s Jatrabari

A fire has ripped through the Urban Chinese Restaurant and Party Centre in Dhaka’s North Jatrabari.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the incident that took place early on Sunday, according to Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director of the fire service.

The fire at the establishment in North Jatrabari’s Kalapatti was reported around 6 am, he said.

Ten units firefighting units from different stations were subsequently dispatched to the scene. They tamed the flames around 8 am after a two-hour effort.

The authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Earlier on Aug 15, a deadly blaze engulfed another restaurant in Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar, killing six of its staff.