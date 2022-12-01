High Court upholds bail for bdnews24.com’s Toufique Khalidi in ACC case

The High Court has upheld the bail granted by a trial court to bdnews24.com’s Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat made the decision on Thursday after the ACC sought to scrap the bail granted to the senior journalist.

The High Court did not respond to an ACC request to seize Khalidi’s passport, but said he would need permission from the court to travel abroad. On Nov 24, the court heard the arguments over the matter.