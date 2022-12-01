    বাংলা

    High Court upholds bail for bdnews24.com’s Toufique Khalidi in ACC case

    The bdnews24.com editor-in-chief is facing a case from the Anti-Corruption Commission, in which he denies any wrongdoing

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Dec 2022, 06:17 AM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2022, 06:17 AM

    The High Court has upheld the bail granted by a trial court to bdnews24.com’s Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

    The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat made the decision on Thursday after the ACC sought to scrap the bail granted to the senior journalist.

    The High Court did not respond to an ACC request to seize Khalidi’s passport, but said he would need permission from the court to travel abroad. On Nov 24, the court heard the arguments over the matter.

    The ACC started a case against Khalidi in July 2020, accusing him of acquiring wealth from unknown sources, after bdnews24.com announced a Tk 500 million investment by asset management company LR Global in the news publisher in October 2019.

    Khalidi, who consistently denied any wrongdoing, said he was 'shocked' and 'surprised' by the charges levelled against him by the ACC while questioning the motive behind the case.

    More to follow

