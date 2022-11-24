Court to decide on bail to Toufique Khalidi in ACC case on Dec 1

The High Court has wrapped up a hearing on the Anti-Corruption Commission’s appeal against the bail granted by a trial court to bdnews24.com’s Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi and set Dec 1 for a decision.

Until the decision is made, Khalidi needs the court’s approval to travel abroad.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat set the date on Thursday after the ACC sought to scrap the bail granted to the senior journalist.

Lawyer Md Shahriar Kabir Biplob, accompanied by Mohammad Noman Hossein Talukder, represented Khalidi at the hearing. Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC, while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

“We have attended all the previous hearings and have not abused the bail,” said Shahriar Kabir. “We only petitioned for more time once and we were present in court at the following hearing. And the bail was upheld.”

The lawyer said the ACC could not provide any justification in its revision petition to scrap the bail order.

At the hearing, the ACC demanded that Khalidi submit his passport to the court. Shahriar Kabir then asked for the matter to be discussed at a later hearing.

“He is a British citizen,” the lawyer said. “Under the law, passports are the property of the respective countries. I would like to look into the law to see whether a passport can be seized without permission from that country.”