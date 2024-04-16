Court extends bail for Yunus in labour law case

The Labour Appellate Tribunal in Dhaka has extended the bail term again for Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was sentenced to six months in jail, and another three top officials of the Grameen Telecom in a labour law case.

The extension was granted by the tribunal's Chairman MA Awal on Tuesday. He scheduled the next hearing on May 23 and granted the bail until then.

All four defendants, including Yunus, appeared at the court and sought permanent bail. The judge ordered an extension, but did not grant a permanent bail.

Yunus was represented by Advocate Abdullah Al Mamun. The state was represented by Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan.