Madrasa student faints on first day of classes amid scorching heat in Noakhali

A madrasa student has collapsed in a classroom in Noakhali’s Begumganj due to the boiling heat.

The incident occurred at the Jainarayanpur Islamia Fazil Madrasa in the Upazila’s Aman Ulyapur around 10am on Sunday, said Tayub Ullah, vice principal of the madrasa.

Afifa Rezwana, a student in fourth grade and the daughter of madrasa teacher Delowar Hossain, fainted.

“When Afifa fainted, we quickly washed her head with water and sent her home,” said Jamal Uddin, assistant professor at the madrasa. “Her father gave her treatment. In addition to Afifa, several others were also in a similar situation. Those feeling unwell or uncomfortable due to the heat were allowed to go home.”

“Our classes began at 10:20am,” said Vice Principal Tayub Ullah. “This happened even before they started. As there was no power, many of the students felt sick. I believe that if the power supply was uninterrupted during class time, there would be no such incidents.”

Md Arifur Rahman, Begumganj Upazila executive officer, said, “I have not heard of the situation. If this occurred due to a power problem, then I will speak to the power office.”