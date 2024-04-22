    বাংলা

    Ex-Daily Star journalist Ashfaqul’s wife gets bail in case over domestic worker’s death

    The High Court issues a rule asking why the former Daily Star executive editor should not get bail

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 April 2024, 03:32 PM
    Updated : 22 April 2024, 03:32 PM

    The High Court has granted interim bail to Tania Khondoker, wife of The Daily Star’s former executive editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque, in a case over the death of teenage domestic worker Preeti Urang.

    The bench of Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and Justice Fahmida Quader on Monday also issued a rule asking why Ashfaqul should not get bail, said their lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.

    Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state in the hearing of the bail petition.

    The couple had earlier been denied bail several times by different courts.

    The court hearing the case set May 16 for the submission of the investigation report after the investigators on Apr 17 sought more time to finish their work.

    On Feb 6, minor domestic worker Preeti 'fell to her death' from Ashfaqul’s house in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.

    The following day, Preeti’s father Lokesh Urang filed a case at the Mohammadpur Police Station over the incident.

    Ashfaqul and his wife Tania Khondoker are in jail in connection with the case over culpable homicide charges.

    Previously, on Aug 6, 2023, a 7-year-old domestic worker, identified with a single name as Ferdousi, also fell from the same house.

    Following a settlement of Tk 200,000, Ashfaqul and Tania were dropped from the case over Ferdousi’s fall.

    The Daily Star dismissed Ashfaqul on Apr 2.

    RELATED STORIES
    Syed Ashfaqul Haque
    Syed Ashfaqul’s mother wants fair inquiry 
    The Daily Star sacked him two months after his arrest over the death of an underaged domestic worker 
    Court extends bail for Yunus in labour law case
    Labour law case: Yunus's bail extended
    Four defendants, including Yunus, had appeared at the court and sought permanent bail
    Syed Ashfaqul Haque
    Daily Star sacks Executive Editor Ashfaqul
    Ashfaqul and his wife are facing charges over the death of a child domestic worker
    Sultana, Rasheda, Khushi spearhead call for justice, fair probe into death of Preeti Urang
    Sultana, Rasheda lead call for Preeti Urang justice
    They issue a statement expressing worries over the death of Preeti and the injury of Ferdousi, underaged domestic workers who fell from journalist Syed Ashfaqul Haque’s home

    Opinion

    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps