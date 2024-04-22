Ex-Daily Star journalist Ashfaqul’s wife gets bail in case over domestic worker’s death

The High Court has granted interim bail to Tania Khondoker, wife of The Daily Star’s former executive editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque, in a case over the death of teenage domestic worker Preeti Urang.
The bench of Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and Justice Fahmida Quader on Monday also issued a rule asking why Ashfaqul should not get bail, said their lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state in the hearing of the bail petition.
The couple had earlier been denied bail several times by different courts.
The court hearing the case set May 16 for the submission of the investigation report after the investigators on Apr 17 sought more time to finish their work.
On Feb 6, minor domestic worker Preeti 'fell to her death' from Ashfaqul’s house in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.
The following day, Preeti’s father Lokesh Urang filed a case at the Mohammadpur Police Station over the incident.
Ashfaqul and his wife Tania Khondoker are in jail in connection with the case over culpable homicide charges.
Previously, on Aug 6, 2023, a 7-year-old domestic worker, identified with a single name as Ferdousi, also fell from the same house.
Following a settlement of Tk 200,000, Ashfaqul and Tania were dropped from the case over Ferdousi’s fall.
The Daily Star dismissed Ashfaqul on Apr 2.