Chargesheet in ACC case: Charges are ‘laughable, illogical and baseless’, says Toufique Khalidi

“The charges are so laughable, illogical, and baseless that the issue will raise serious questions about the credibility of the Anti-Corruption Commission and other state institutions involved,” he said in reaction.

The legal tangles arose after bdnews24.com announced that an asset management company had invested Tk 500 million in the leading news publisher in October 2019. The ACC then weighed in, examining the deal and subsequently starting a case against Khalidi 8.5 months later.

The case alleges the asset valuation report was “fake” and that out of the Tk 500 million investment, Tk 420 million was deposited into accounts with four banks.

“Toufique Imrose Khalidi obtained the movable asset in an illegal way, which is inconsistent with his known income,” the ACC alleged.