Chargesheet in ACC case: Charges are ‘laughable, illogical and baseless’, says Toufique Khalidi

The Anti-Corruption Commission has approved the chargesheet against bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi, four years after prosecuting him for allegedly gaining wealth beyond means and laundering money – accusations he has consistently denied.
“The charges are so laughable, illogical, and baseless that the issue will raise serious questions about the credibility of the Anti-Corruption Commission and other state institutions involved,” he said in reaction.
The legal tangles arose after bdnews24.com announced that an asset management company had invested Tk 500 million in the leading news publisher in October 2019. The ACC then weighed in, examining the deal and subsequently starting a case against Khalidi 8.5 months later.
The case alleges the asset valuation report was “fake” and that out of the Tk 500 million investment, Tk 420 million was deposited into accounts with four banks.
“Toufique Imrose Khalidi obtained the movable asset in an illegal way, which is inconsistent with his known income,” the ACC alleged.
In the three years and nine months since coming up with that claim, the ACC attempted to have Khalidi’s bail cancelled time and again, but failed.
Rather, the High Court questioned the case in response to Khalidi’s plea. It issued a rule asking the ACC why its case against the http://bdnews24.com editor-in-chief will not be quashed.
Before the High Court disposed of the rule, the ACC recently called its Deputy Director Gulshan Anowar Pradhan, who is investigating the case, from his current workplace Mymensingh, and asked him to submit the report.
He filed the chargesheet before Eid-ul-Fitr and it was approved in the commission meeting on Apr 18.
The ACC now says the bdnews24.com editor-in-chief has Tk 435.76 million in different accounts with HSBC, Eastern Bank, Southeast Bank and Mutual Trust Bank. The frozen funds “do not have any legal source” and Khalidi obtained them through “illegal means”, which is “inconsistent” with his declared earnings.
The ACC approved the chargesheet under section 27 (1) of the 2004 Anti-Corruption Commission Act and sections 4 (2) and 4 (3) of the 2012 Money Laundering (Prevention) Act.
Reached for comments, investigator Gulshan Anowar said: “Submission of the chargesheet means the allegations have been found to be true. The commission has approved the chargesheet as it was presented, and it is scheduled to be filed in court [Wednesday].”
In his instant reaction to the approval of the chargesheet, Khalidi said: “The long delays and outcome so far mean that justice has already been denied in this particular instance and that this process will lead to an erosion of faith and confidence in these institutions among members of the public.
"We shall however continue to repose our trust in our courts and learned judges in resolving the matter. I am confident that justice will prevail.”