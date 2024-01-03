High Court asks why ACC case against bdnews24.com’s Khalidi will not be quashed

The High Court has issued a rule asking the Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, why its case against bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi will not be quashed.

The ACC chairman and Dhaka’s deputy commissioner have been ordered to respond to the rule within four weeks.

The court also excused Khalidi from court appearances at hearings until a chargesheet is filed.

The bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder issued the rule with orders on Tuesday after hearing a writ petition filed by Khalidi.

Lawyer Mahbub Shafique represented Khalidi while Deputy Attorney General Samira Tarannum Rabeya Miti argued for the state at the hearing.

No counsel for the ACC was present.

The legal tangles cropped up after bdnews24.com announced that an asset management company had invested Tk 500 million in the top news publisher in October 2019. The ACC then weighed in, examining the deal and subsequently starting a case against Khalidi 8.5 months later.

The ACC contended that a Tk 420 million fund that Khalidi deposited into bank accounts came from an “unknown source”.

Three and a half years since coming up with that claim, the ACC has yet to complete the investigation.

The written text changed in every step taken by the ACC – from investigations to summons to the first information report, a practice that a lawyer for Khalidi compared with the “tactic of moving the goalposts” by the prosecutor.

In 2020, the ACC went to the Supreme Court, challenging the bail Khalidi secured from the High Court, but the Appellate Division dismissed the ACC’s petition and rebuked it for "wasting the court's time".

Khalidi, who consistently denies any wrongdoing, petitioned the higher court for quashment of the case in the second week of April, describing it as “unsubstantial and repressive”.

Although bdnews24.com had publicised the investment in detail, the ACC accused Khalidi of gaining wealth beyond means. The ACC itself referred in the case to the reports published by bdnews24.com on the asset manager’s investment.