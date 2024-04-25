Three new justices sworn into Supreme Court Appellate Division

Justices Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, Md Shahinur Islam, and Kashefa Hussain have taken their oaths to perform the duties of judges in the top constitutional court in Bangladesh.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan swore them in on Thursday at the Judges’ Lounge in the Supreme Court.

Judges from the Appellate Division and High Court Division were present at the oath-taking ceremony, which was moderated by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani.

The ceremony began at 10:30am. Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz was the first to be sworn in followed by Md Shahinur Islam, and Kashefa Hussain.

The event ended in a photo session with the chief justice.