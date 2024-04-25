Three new justices sworn into Supreme Court Appellate Division

Justices Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, Md Shahinur Islam, and Kashefa Hussain have taken their oaths to perform the duties of judges in the top constitutional court in Bangladesh.
Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan swore them in on Thursday at the Judges’ Lounge in the Supreme Court.
Judges from the Appellate Division and High Court Division were present at the oath-taking ceremony, which was moderated by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani.
The ceremony began at 10:30am. Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz was the first to be sworn in followed by Md Shahinur Islam, and Kashefa Hussain.
The event ended in a photo session with the chief justice.
On Wednesday, the law ministry issued an order appointing the three judges to the Appellate Division. Their appointment pushed the total number of justices in the Appellate Division to eight.
Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, and Justice Jahangir Hossain are the five other members of the Appellate Division.
Newly appointed Justice Abdul Hafiz was born on Jun 1, 1957. His employment tenure will end on Jun 1.
Abdul Hafiz secured LLB Honours and LLM degrees from Dhaka University and enrolled himself with the High Court Division in 1985 as a lawyer.
He was appointed as an additional judge to the High Court on Apr 27, 2003 and became permanent on Apr 27, 2005.
Justice Md Shahinur Islam was born on Apr 7, 1958 and was educated in Rajshahi University. He began his judicial career on Apr 20, 1983, as Munsef.
Shahinur was promoted to the post of district judge on Jan 13, 2001 and worked as a district and session judge in Narail and Habiganj. He served the Dhaka Administrative Tribunal under the same designation.
He worked as the registrar of the International Crimes Tribunal from 2010 and became the judge of the second ICT on Mar 22, 2012.
He was promoted to the post of additional judge in the High Court Division on Aug 5, 2013. Later he was posted again to the ICT-2.
After serving the tribunal as its chairman for seven years, Shahinur Islam was brought back to the High Court Division in February.
Justice Kashefa Hussain, daughter of the late Justice Syed Mohammed Hussain, was born on Jul 1, 1958. She completed her honours and master's degrees in English Literature at Dhaka University and later secured an LLB. She completed her LLM from the University of London.
Kashefa was enlisted to the Judge Court as a lawyer on Oct 12, 1995 and to the High Court on Apr 27, 2007.
In 2013, she was appointed as an additional judge to the High Court. She was made permanent to the post after two years.