'Dormant seeds' of terrorism still exist, says DMP chief on Holey Artisan attack anniversary

Khandker Golam Faruq, commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, has expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack at Dhaka's Holey Artisan Bakery in 2016.

Faruq lamented the killings of several foreign nationals at the eatery and paid tribute to Assistant Commissioner Rabiul Karim and Inspector MA Salahuddin Khan, who died in an attempt to rescue the hostages, by laying wreaths at their mural on the new Gulshan Police Station premises.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the seventh anniversary of the attack that sent shockwaves around the world, Faruq said the pain from that incident continues to linger.

Although terrorism has not been completely eradicated in Bangladesh, it is currently under control, according to him.

There are currently no active militant organisations, such as the JMB and Neo-JMB, in the country, he said. "However, the dormant seeds of terrorism may still exist. There have been attempts to establish new militant groups."

A new militant group called Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya recently came into the crosshairs of law enforcement groups. Many young individuals joined the group and underwent training in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.