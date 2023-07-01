'Dormant seeds' of terrorism still exist, says DMP chief on Holey Artisan attack anniversary

Khandker Golam Faruq, commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, has expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack at Dhaka's Holey Artisan Bakery in 2016.
Faruq lamented the killings of several foreign nationals at the eatery and paid tribute to Assistant Commissioner Rabiul Karim and Inspector MA Salahuddin Khan, who died in an attempt to rescue the hostages, by laying wreaths at their mural on the new Gulshan Police Station premises.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the seventh anniversary of the attack that sent shockwaves around the world, Faruq said the pain from that incident continues to linger.
Although terrorism has not been completely eradicated in Bangladesh, it is currently under control, according to him.
There are currently no active militant organisations, such as the JMB and Neo-JMB, in the country, he said. "However, the dormant seeds of terrorism may still exist. There have been attempts to establish new militant groups."
A new militant group called Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya recently came into the crosshairs of law enforcement groups. Many young individuals joined the group and underwent training in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.
"Police and the Rapid Action Battalion have arrested numerous members of this group, while some surrendered after realising that they were misled," said Faruq.
On Jul 1, 2016, In the worst terrorist attack in Bangladesh’s history, five young militants stormed the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka’s Gulshan and killed 22 people, including 17 foreign diners. They were killed in a commando raid the next morning, ending an overnight siege as the entire world watched.
In a crackdown following the attack, law enforcers killed and arrested dozens of militants. Most of the masterminds behind the Holey Artisan attack were also killed in a series of operations.
Addressing the immediate fallout from the Holey Artisan attack, the commissioner said: "Bangladesh faced a number of militant attacks in 2015 and 2016, which hindered the country's development. Following the Holey Artisan attack, development partners suspended their cooperation and left the country.
"However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the police and the people united against militants and reassured partners that Bangladesh would eliminate terrorism."
Police have diligently cracked down on extremist elements and arrested several militants to secure the country from the threat of terrorism, according to the DMP chief.
On the prosecution of those involved in the Holey Artisan attack, Faruq said the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit investigated the incident and duly pressed charges against the suspects.
"Some of the accused were killed while carrying out militant attacks. Others have been successfully prosecuted. The authorities are working vigilantly to control, apprehend and bring militants to justice."
To combat militancy, agencies such as the Anti Terrorism Unit, CTTC, and the RAB are focussed on gathering intelligence on militants while also raising awareness about terrorism, according to Faruq.
He further highlighted the need to promote the correct ideals of Islam to those who have been misguided by Islamists.