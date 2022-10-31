World Bank says urgent climate action crucial for Bangladesh to sustain strong growth

Climate change will hit poor and vulnerable people the hardest. Average tropical cyclones cost Bangladesh about $1 billion annually. By 2050, a third of agricultural GDP could be lost and 13 million people could become internal climate migrants. In case of severe flooding, GDP could fall by as much as 9 percent, said the report.

“Bangladesh has led the way in adaptation and disaster risk management. Over the past 50 years, it has reduced cyclone-related deaths 100-fold. Other countries can learn from this,” said Martin Raiser, World Bank Vice President for South Asia.

“But with ever-increasing climate risks, further adaptation efforts are vital, and a low-carbon development path is critical to a resilient future for Bangladesh,” he added.

At just 0.4 percent, the country’s current contribution to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is not significant, the report said.

“But with its large population and fast economic growth, if the country follows a ‘business-as-usual’ development pathway, GHG emissions will increase substantially.”

Bangladesh also faces a high level of air pollution, which costs about 9 percent of GDP annually.

Improved air quality standards across multiple sectors will improve health and increase climate resilience, according to the report.

"In the face of multiple severe risks from climate change, Bangladesh urgently needs to spur more private sector involvement not only to deliver the billions of dollars needed for climate action, but also to drive innovation and efficiency to benefit and protect the country’s people,” said John F Gandolfo, IFC's acting regional vice president for Asia and the Pacific.

“Increased private sector involvement in renewable energy and energy transmission, housing, transport, and climate-smart agriculture is both necessary and possible, with concerted efforts to speed up needed reforms to overcome barriers to domestic and foreign investment and green the financial sector so more funding is available for green projects.”