Ekushey Book Fair returns to its traditional format

The Ekushey Book Fair, an annual event, set off at the start of February as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the 39th fair on Wednesday. The Bangla Academy organised the monthlong fair on the academy grounds, its traditional location, and the Suhrawardy Udyan.

Last year the Book Fair was pushed back by a month and a half and was wrapped up two days ahead of schedule due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.