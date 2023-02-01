Ekushey Book Fair returns to its traditional format

The Ekushey Book Fair, an annual event, set off at the start of February as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the 39th fair on Wednesday. The Bangla Academy organised the monthlong fair on the academy grounds, its traditional location, and the Suhrawardy Udyan.
Last year the Book Fair was pushed back by a month and a half and was wrapped up two days ahead of schedule due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
During the launching ceremony, Hasina said the youth must be encouraged to read books so they stay away from drugs. She also urged publishers to translate books from all languages into Bangla.
The fair is featuring books from 601 publications this year. Adarsha Publication, a publisher known for releasing works of dissident writers, was denied a stall at the fair following a significant controversy on allegations of dissent.
The fair, sprawling over a 1.1 million sq ft area, will play host to 901 stalls. The fair will remain open to the public from 3 pm to 9 pm every workday. Visitors will be barred from 8 pm. The gates will be opened at 11 am on holidays and 8 am on Feb 21.
The fair will also allocate exclusive time for the children from 11 am to 1 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, in addition to daily seminars and cultural shows starting at 4 pm.
The authorities have also made arrangements for painting, recitation and music competitions.