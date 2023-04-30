EC rejects Zahangir Alam’s nomination for Gazipur city polls, declares his mother’s filing valid

The Election Commission has rejected the nomination filed by Zahangir Alam in the Gazipur City elections, barring the former mayor from trying to regain his seat.
Once a force in city politics, Zahangir was ejected by the Awami League and suspended from the post of Gazipur mayor over allegations of making an objectionable statement about Bangabandhu and reports of irregularities in the Gazipur city unit of the party.
However, the EC has approved the nomination of his mother, Zayeda Khatun, after looking over her documents.
The announcement was made by Faridul Islam, the returning officer of the city polls, on Sunday.
Though the information provided by Zahangir in his application was accurate, it was rejected as he had defaulted on bank loans, he said.
More to follow