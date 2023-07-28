Bangladeshis have regained faith in the judiciary, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says her administration's initiatives have improved access to justice and, in turn, restored the people's faith in the judiciary.

“The measures [taken by the government] have made it very easy for the people to get justice. It has also assured them that justice will be done and the public's confidence in the judicial system has returned," she said on Friday.

The prime minister inaugurated 'Smriti Chironjib' monument on the Supreme Court premises at a ceremony organised by the apex court to commemorate the golden jubilee of its establishment.