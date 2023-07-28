Bangladeshis have regained faith in the judiciary, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says her administration's initiatives have improved access to justice and, in turn, restored the people's faith in the judiciary.
“The measures [taken by the government] have made it very easy for the people to get justice. It has also assured them that justice will be done and the public's confidence in the judicial system has returned," she said on Friday.
The prime minister inaugurated 'Smriti Chironjib' monument on the Supreme Court premises at a ceremony organised by the apex court to commemorate the golden jubilee of its establishment.
The monument memorialises the place where Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered an address after inaugurating the proceedings of the country's apex court on Dec 18, 1972.
The names of 69 lawyers martyred in the Liberation War of 1971 are engraved on the monument.
Hasina highlighted the strides taken by the judiciary over the last five decades, pointing out that almost all activities, including cause lists, verdicts, and hearings, have now been digitised.
“Every piece of legislation is available online. Arrangements have been made to deliver judgments in Bangla. Details regarding the settlement of cases are being provided online. Everyone is able to track the progress of cases easily.”
The digitisation of court proceedings has also helped ease the backlog of cases, according to Hasina. "The advent of virtual courts has reduced the case backlog. People are getting justice swiftly."
Outlining her vision of developing a 'smart judiciary', the premier said, "We have already built a digital Bangladesh. Now our goal is to create a Smart Bangladesh by 2041. Steps are also being taken to create a smart judiciary."
"A Smart Bangladesh will consist of a smart population, a smart economy, and smart society, including the economy and government. We are building a smart government, and for that, a smart judiciary is essential."
Hasina also announced plans to establish a university of law in the future.