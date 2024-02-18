Rubel, brother of expelled Faridpur AL leader Barkat, jailed in arms case

Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, younger brother of expelled Faridpur Awami League general secretary Sazzad Hossain Barkat, and his associate Rezaul Karim Bipul have been jailed in an arms case.

They have been sentenced to 10 years and seven years rigorous imprisonment respectively in two sections in the same case. However, the two sentences will run concurrently and they will serve a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Faridpur’s First District and Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar Dutta pronounced the verdict on Sunday afternoon.

Both Rubel and Barkat are known to be close to Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, a former Awami League MP from Faridpur Sadar constituency.

The verdict in the arms case is the first among 11 cases against the two brothers, including on charges of money laundering abroad, acquisition of illegal assets and torture of people.

Rubel and Bipul were present in court during the sentencing. After the judge passed the judgement, police escorted them back to the jail.

Public Prosecutor Nawab Ali said that Section 19 (A) of Arms Control Act, 1878 is punishable with rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and Section 19 (F) of the same Act for seven years for possession of bullets.