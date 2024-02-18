Rubel, brother of expelled Faridpur AL leader Barkat, jailed in arms case

Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, younger brother of expelled Faridpur Awami League general secretary Sazzad Hossain Barkat, and his associate Rezaul Karim Bipul have been jailed in an arms case.
They have been sentenced to 10 years and seven years rigorous imprisonment respectively in two sections in the same case. However, the two sentences will run concurrently and they will serve a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Faridpur’s First District and Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar Dutta pronounced the verdict on Sunday afternoon.
Both Rubel and Barkat are known to be close to Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, a former Awami League MP from Faridpur Sadar constituency.
The verdict in the arms case is the first among 11 cases against the two brothers, including on charges of money laundering abroad, acquisition of illegal assets and torture of people.
Rubel and Bipul were present in court during the sentencing. After the judge passed the judgement, police escorted them back to the jail.
Public Prosecutor Nawab Ali said that Section 19 (A) of Arms Control Act, 1878 is punishable with rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and Section 19 (F) of the same Act for seven years for possession of bullets.
“This judgement will pave the way for establishing the rule of law in the country. It proved the fact that committing crimes even under the umbrella of power is not possible."
Rubel is a co-accused in another case against his brother Barkat over the recovery of illegal arms.
On the night of Jun 7, 2020, the Detective Branch of police arrested Bpul with a pistol and two bullets from the Sri Angan microbus stand area of Faridpur.
DB’s Sub-Inspector Abdul Jabbar filed a case against Bipul, who mentioned Rubel's name in a confessional statement given to the court. Later, the investigating officer submitted the charge sheet to the court mentioning the names of the two persons.
Rubel and Barkat gradually became influential in Faridpur after the Awami League came to power in 2008. Their predicament began in mid-2020.
On the night of May 16, 2020, there were two rounds of attacks on Jamuna Bhaban, the home of then Faridpur Awami League president Subal Chandra Saha, in the Gowalchamot area of the city. Two days later, Subal iled a case against unknown persons at Faridpur Kotwali Police Station.
Police arrested nine people, including Barkat and Rubel in that case on Jun 7 of that year.
At that time, police said that seven firearms, 281 rounds of bullets, Tk 2.9 million in cash, 98,000 Indian rupees, $3,000, 65 yaba tablets and six bottles of foreign liquor were recovered in the operation to arrest them.
The news of their corruption, terrorism and money laundering started coming out afterwards.
Barkat has been expelled from the post of general secretary of Faridpur Awami League and Rubel from the post of president of Faridpur Press Club.