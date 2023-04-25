Govt says no problem in using stoves after gas leak scare in Dhaka

The government has urged residents of Dhaka to use their stoves without fear, reassuring them that the situation over gas leaks has normalised.
The power, energy and mineral resources ministry in a statement on Tuesday said people in Rampura, Badda, Banasree, Bailey Road and many other areas complained about the smell of gas from leaks on Monday night.
It said 14 emergency teams of Titas visited the sites immediately. Titas reduced the pressure of gas through its District Regulation Stations and the situation normalised at once, according to the statement.
The ministry said gas overflowed from pipelines due to high pressure with factories closed on Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.
“The pressure of gas in the pipelines is normal now and supply is under control. People are advised to use gas stoves without any fear.”
The Fire Service and Civil Defence said on Monday night it received a series of calls from different areas of the capital over gas leaks.
In many neighbourhoods, announcements were also made through mosque loudspeakers about gas leaks, advising people to turn off their stoves.
People reported gas leaks on social media as well.
Selim Mia, a director of Titas, said the high pressure was the impact of the reopening of a closed line from Narsingdi to Demra.