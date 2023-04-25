Govt says no problem in using stoves after gas leak scare in Dhaka

It said 14 emergency teams of Titas visited the sites immediately. Titas reduced the pressure of gas through its District Regulation Stations and the situation normalised at once, according to the statement.

The ministry said gas overflowed from pipelines due to high pressure with factories closed on Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

“The pressure of gas in the pipelines is normal now and supply is under control. People are advised to use gas stoves without any fear.”

The Fire Service and Civil Defence said on Monday night it received a series of calls from different areas of the capital over gas leaks.