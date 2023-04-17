Fire breaks out at Baitul Mukarram jewellery market

Traders have extinguished a fire that started from a power line at the Baitul Mukarram jewellery market.

A fire broke out from a power line on the market's second floor and was reported at 2:53 pm on Monday, said Shahjahan Sikdar, an official from the Fire Service Control Room.

“We dispatched three units to the scene, but the traders had extinguished it by the time they arrived.”

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at the BGB Market in Uttara. Six fire service units managed to bring it under control after an hour and 15 minutes of effort.