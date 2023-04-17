    বাংলা

    Fire breaks out at Baitul Mukarram jewellery market

    Traders extinguished a fire that started from a power line at the market

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 April 2023, 09:58 AM
    Updated : 17 April 2023, 09:58 AM

    Traders have extinguished a fire that started from a power line at the Baitul Mukarram jewellery market.

    A fire broke out from a power line on the market's second floor and was reported at 2:53 pm on Monday, said Shahjahan Sikdar, an official from the Fire Service Control Room.

    “We dispatched three units to the scene, but the traders had extinguished it by the time they arrived.”

    Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at the BGB Market in Uttara. Six fire service units managed to bring it under control after an hour and 15 minutes of effort.

    A series of fires have occurred at marketplaces and shopping centres in the capital ahead of Eid.

    Bangabazar, one of the largest shopping centres for clothing in Dhaka, burnt down in a massive blaze on Apr 4. On Apr 11, there was a fire at a Chawkbazar ceramics warehouse.

    About 20 warehouses burnt down in a fire at Old Dhaka’s Nababpur Road on Thursday. Over 600 shops were gutted in a blaze at New Super Market, next to Dhaka’s New Market, early on Saturday.

    No lives have been lost in these fires, but traders have faced massive losses.

    The repeated incidents have led to suspicions of sabotage and back-and-forth accusations in the political sphere.

    RELATED STORIES
    First Jum’ah of Ramadan
    First Jum’ah of Ramadan
    Muslim worshippers from across Dhaka gathered at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to offer Jum’ah prayers on Friday, Mar 24, 2023, the first day of Ramadan, their holy month of fasting.
    Scouring the debris at Bangabazar
    Scouring the debris at Bangabazar
    The Bangabazar market burned down in a devastating fire ahead of Eid. People combed the remains at the market for burnt and half-burnt clothes, tin and iron on Wednesday, Apr 5, 2023, after the flames ...
    Blaze at Dhaka’s New Super Market
    Blaze at Dhaka’s New Super Market
    A massive fire broke out on the second storey of the New Super Market in Dhaka on Saturday morning. Fire service, Army, Navy, Air Force, BGB, and police rushed to the scene to try to bring the flames ...
    Fire Service and Civil Defence inspects Gausia Market for fire hazard risks.
    58 Dhaka marketplaces at ‘risk’ of fire
    Nine of those were flagged to be at high risk

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp