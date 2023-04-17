Fire breaks out at Baitul Mukarram jewellery market

Traders have extinguished a fire that started from a power line at the Baitul Mukarram jewellery market.
A fire broke out from a power line on the market's second floor and was reported at 2:53 pm on Monday, said Shahjahan Sikdar, an official from the Fire Service Control Room.
“We dispatched three units to the scene, but the traders had extinguished it by the time they arrived.”
Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at the BGB Market in Uttara. Six fire service units managed to bring it under control after an hour and 15 minutes of effort.
A series of fires have occurred at marketplaces and shopping centres in the capital ahead of Eid.
Bangabazar, one of the largest shopping centres for clothing in Dhaka, burnt down in a massive blaze on Apr 4. On Apr 11, there was a fire at a Chawkbazar ceramics warehouse.
About 20 warehouses burnt down in a fire at Old Dhaka’s Nababpur Road on Thursday. Over 600 shops were gutted in a blaze at New Super Market, next to Dhaka’s New Market, early on Saturday.
No lives have been lost in these fires, but traders have faced massive losses.
The repeated incidents have led to suspicions of sabotage and back-and-forth accusations in the political sphere.