World must address the current climate apartheid regime: GCA chief Verkooijen

Last November, the international community promised a loss and damage facility, he noted.

"But where is the international community today on that loss damage facility? Actually, it is, at the moment, just an inspiration. The facility doesn't exist. The money isn't there. So there is a strong call and need from climate-vulnerable nations that the international community is stepping up its ambition on mitigation, on adaptation finance, and on loss and damage."

Verkooijen, a professor of the practice of Sustainable Development Diplomacy at Tufts University, believes that one way to address these deficiencies is to make the case that investing in climate adaptation makes economic sense.

"Obviously, there is a moral case to invest in adaptation, but it's important to realise that every dollar, euro, pound invested in adaptation has a much larger return on its investment. So it's smart economics," he said.

"The second thing is, when you invest, particularly in nature-based solutions for adaptation, it is also a job creator. So, in other words, it's not only the right thing to do, it's the economically smart thing to do, and it creates the jobs of the future."

The climate expert believes that Bangladesh's latest efforts to combat the effects of climate change are commendable.

"I was delighted to learn that the honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has endorsed the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan. What is that plan? In fact, the plan is a paradigm shift. It indicates that Bangladesh is no longer willing to be seen as a victim alone, but also as a champion to a prosperous future."

The underlying data gave Bangladesh the impetus to take this action, Verkooijen noted.

"The numbers are very compelling because they say that if Bangladesh does not adapt to the climate emergency it did not cause, economic losses on an annual basis by 2030 will be in the order of 8 percent, so it makes economic sense to invest in climate adaptation."

He said the Bangladesh government is investing $1.2 billion a year in infrastructure and agriculture for climate adaptation.

"But what are the needs? The needs are $8.5 billion a year. So the reason why I'm here in Bangladesh for this particular mission is to organise a compact - a compact between Bangladesh and the international community to make sure that every development project in Bangladesh from today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow is climate resilient."

These efforts have already paid off in Mongla, a growing hub in Bangladesh that has seen the arrival of many climate refugees, he said. During a visit to the area in December, Verkooijen and the Global Center on Adaptation spoke to these people and developed a people's adaptation plan for Mongla. It has laid out similar programmes for 25 other cities in Bangladesh.

The organisation also helps secure funding to realise these plans.