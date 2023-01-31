Appellate Division entrance to require digital pass from Wednesday

Citizens seeking justice will require a digital pass to enter the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court from Wednesday.
They must collect it from the Supreme Court website. The pass will require the submission of a copy of the NID card and mobile phone contact.
The Supreme Court announced the move through a notice on Tuesday. Authorities will not allow anyone seeking judgement into the court premises without a pass.
The notice mentioned that the move was a part of the “continuously evolving security system infrastructure” of the Supreme Court.
Those seeking “entry passes” have to visit - http://apdiventry.supremecourt.gov.bd.
The help desk on the ground floor of the Supreme Court building will provide assistance in collecting a pass on working days from 9am-10am and 4pm-5pm.