    বাংলা

    Appellate Division entrance to require digital pass from Wednesday

    Justice-seekers have to collect it from the Supreme Court website

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 Jan 2023, 03:02 PM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2023, 03:02 PM

    Citizens seeking justice will require a digital pass to enter the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court from Wednesday.

    They must collect it from the Supreme Court website. The pass will require the submission of a copy of the NID card and mobile phone contact.

    The Supreme Court announced the move through a notice on Tuesday. Authorities will not allow anyone seeking judgement into the court premises without a pass.

    The notice mentioned that the move was a part of the “continuously evolving security system infrastructure” of the Supreme Court.

    Those seeking “entry passes” have to visit - http://apdiventry.supremecourt.gov.bd.

    The help desk on the ground floor of the Supreme Court building will provide assistance in collecting a pass on working days from 9am-10am and 4pm-5pm.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh to start construction of its first subway Thursday
    Work on first subway project starts Thursday
    The government expects to complete the MRT Line-1 by 2026
    Two children died from poisoning in Gazipur. Police arrest 4 as they search for a motive
    4 held as children die of poisoning in Gazipur
    Another infant also fell sick after eating food from a bakery and is under hospital care
    BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia (C) with her son Tarique Rahman (L) and daughter-in-law Zubaida Rahman (R)
    Court issues gazette summoning Tarique, Zubaida
    A Dhaka court says it has reasonable grounds to believe that Tarique and Zubaida are 'in hiding' to avoid arrest and prosecution
    Bangladesh ranks 147th on Transparency International corruption index
    Bangladesh ranks 147th on corruption index: TI
    Only Afghanistan’s public sector is perceived to be more corrupt among South Asian nations, Transparency International says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher