Bangladesh readies law that punishes ‘illegal’ transport, fuel strikes with jail

The cabinet has given its final approval to the Essential Services Act 2022, which provides a maximum jail term of one year for “illegally calling or supporting” a strike in the essential services sector prescribed by the government.
No strike can, in any case, disrupt public life, according to the law.
The draft of the law approved at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday will now go to parliament before it is signed into law.
Section 4 of the draft outlines which sectors the government will consider essential services, while Section 5 prohibits strikes, lockdowns or lay-offs, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters at the Secretariat after the meeting.
Post and telecom, information technology, e-commerce, and electronic and digital services are among the services the law considers essential.
Power generation and supply and marketing of gas and coal are also deemed to be essential services.
“If there is any deadlock in these areas, the government can intervene and it should be managed according to the dictates of state welfare. The government feels that these services cannot be stopped,” the cabinet secretary said.
The law allows the government to take action if someone halts the movement of buses or trucks. Penalties have also been laid down for violations of the law.
Under the law, the government can instruct those working in certain professions not to leave the country without approval.