    A man was quizzed at a police station in the evening. He committed suicide at night

    His family says he took his own life due to humiliation following 'mental torture' and an alleged demand for 'extortion' by the police

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Dec 2023, 11:14 AM
    Updated : 21 Dec 2023, 11:14 AM

    A young man died by suicide shortly after he and his parents were interrogated by law enforcement in relation to a report filed at the Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram.

    Authorities recovered Rafi's body at Tankir Hill in Lalkhanbazar. The 21-year-old was an HSC student at a local college, and his father, Noman, works as an autorickshaw driver.

    According to Rafi's family, he took his own life due to the 'humiliation' he felt following 'mental torture' and an alleged demand for 'extortion' by police during questioning.

    However, the police countered this claim, saying that Rafi was questioned solely in connection to a general diary (GD) and that no monetary demands were made.

    The incident stems from a GD filed by a woman at the police station on Dec 9. Inspector Arman Hossain summoned Rafi and his family for questioning regarding the GD.

    Rafi's mother, Ranu Begum, said that her son was in a relationship with the woman who filed the complaint. After their breakup, the woman went to the police, alleging that Rafi was in possession of compromising photos of her on his phone.

    According to Ranu, Inspector Arman demanded money during the police questioning. The officer initially asked for Tk 200,000, which was negotiated down to Tk 5,000 after Rafi's family expressed their inability to pay.

    Rafi's cousin, Md Mamun, said that the parents shared the details of the police encounter with relatives after leaving the station. Later that evening, they received news of Rafi's suicide.

    Inspector Arman, however, refuted the family's account, saying that Rafi had threatened to release 'intimate' photos of the woman following their breakup.

    The inspector claimed that Rafi had confessed to his actions and that his mobile phone was seized for investigative purposes.

