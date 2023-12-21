A man was quizzed at a police station in the evening. He committed suicide at night

A young man died by suicide shortly after he and his parents were interrogated by law enforcement in relation to a report filed at the Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram.

Authorities recovered Rafi's body at Tankir Hill in Lalkhanbazar. The 21-year-old was an HSC student at a local college, and his father, Noman, works as an autorickshaw driver.

According to Rafi's family, he took his own life due to the 'humiliation' he felt following 'mental torture' and an alleged demand for 'extortion' by police during questioning.