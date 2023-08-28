    বাংলা

    Barrier was raised at unmanned level-crossing when Chattogram train rammed police vehicle

    Railway authorities sack a gateman after the death of three police officers in the accident

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 27 August 2023, 08:24 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 08:24 PM

    The iron barrier was raised at an unmanned level-crossing in Chattogram’s Sitakunda when a train from Dhaka smashed into a pick-up truck on patrol, killing three police officers and injuring two others on Sunday.

    Police and witnesses said heavy rain might have hampered the visibility of the driver – another possible factor leading to the accident at Fakirpara.

    “Initial investigation suggests the gateman was absent and the barrier was not lowered at the time of the accident,” said Tofayel Ahmed, chief of Sitakunda Police Station.

    “We shouted to alert the driver after hearing the train whistle, but they could not hear as the windows were closed because of rain,” said Mohammad Tareq, who sells chicken and vegetables near the level-crossing.

    Abidur Rahman, a divisional railway manager at Bangladesh Railway, said they sacked gateman Shahriar Mahmud Bipu, who could not be traced after the accident.

    Shahriar was not an employee of the government, but appointed through a recruiting agency. 

    Locals said Shahriar often complained about delay in getting his salary and remained absent most of the time.

    Bangladesh Railway also formed a four-strong committee to investigate the accident.

