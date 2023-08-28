Barrier was raised at unmanned level-crossing when Chattogram train rammed police vehicle

The iron barrier was raised at an unmanned level-crossing in Chattogram’s Sitakunda when a train from Dhaka smashed into a pick-up truck on patrol, killing three police officers and injuring two others on Sunday.

Police and witnesses said heavy rain might have hampered the visibility of the driver – another possible factor leading to the accident at Fakirpara.

“Initial investigation suggests the gateman was absent and the barrier was not lowered at the time of the accident,” said Tofayel Ahmed, chief of Sitakunda Police Station.