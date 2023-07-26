Bangladesh summons, expresses 'dissatisfaction' to envoys from 12 countries, EU for statements on Hero Alom

Ambassadors and high commissioners from the EU, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Canada, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Norway, and representatives from the embassies of Italy, Sweden, and Denmark attended the briefing.

Shahriar stressed that the diplomats' portrayal of an isolated incident at a single polling station does not reflect the peaceful polls held that day.

He also mentioned that no complaints of "untoward and irregular" activities were made by Hero Alom or any other candidate until the end of voting.

He said that once the incident came to light, the Election Commission and the government promptly took immediate and lawful action.

Shahriar brought attention to the fact that two men had already been arrested well before the diplomats made their statement on Jul 19.

He said the diplomats' demand for additional legal action was uncalled for and unnecessary.