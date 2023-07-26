Bangladesh summons, expresses 'dissatisfaction' to envoys from 12 countries, EU for statements on Hero Alom

The Bangladesh government has expressed its 'discontent' over the joint statement of 13 foreign missions in Dhaka condemning the attack on Dhaka-17 by-poll independent candidate Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, saying their statement was 'against diplomatic etiquette, unwarranted and unnecessary'.
The government stated its discontent over the diplomats' unethical behaviour and urged them not to judge the entire peaceful election based on the isolated incident, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam informed reporters during a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned diplomats from 12 countries and a representative from the European Union to the state guest house Padma.
Ambassadors and high commissioners from the EU, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Canada, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Norway, and representatives from the embassies of Italy, Sweden, and Denmark attended the briefing.
Shahriar stressed that the diplomats' portrayal of an isolated incident at a single polling station does not reflect the peaceful polls held that day.
He also mentioned that no complaints of "untoward and irregular" activities were made by Hero Alom or any other candidate until the end of voting.
He said that once the incident came to light, the Election Commission and the government promptly took immediate and lawful action.
Shahriar brought attention to the fact that two men had already been arrested well before the diplomats made their statement on Jul 19.
He said the diplomats' demand for additional legal action was uncalled for and unnecessary.
According to Shahriar Alam, the joint statement was "incoherent" and hastily presented, not aligning with the actual events.
He hoped that the diplomats would learn from this after their discussion today and avoid such "undiplomatic" behaviour.
Shahriar advised the diplomats to act "constructively" and reminded them of the Vienna Convention on the code of diplomatic conduct. He warned that if they display partial behaviour and sideline the government, it will erode mutual trust and cause a crisis.
When asked about the diplomats' response, Shahriar said that four or five of them explained that their statement was intended to support the election process as part of their ongoing engagement with the country.
However, he countered by pointing out that the Vienna Convention explicitly states that any ambassador's primary point of contact should be the foreign ministry.
He also expressed appreciation for their communication with the media.
"Before taking any action, they should contact the foreign ministry and keep us informed."
The state minister said that Mohammad A Ali Arafat, the winning candidate of Dhaka-17 Constituency for the Awami League, was also present during a part of the meeting with the diplomats.
Regarding Arafat's presence, he said, "We thought if the diplomats had any questions, they could ask him directly."
"The winning candidate promptly condemned the incident and called on the government for a speedy trial," Shahriar said, adding that Arafat had reiterated this during his brief speech.