    EC summons MP-elect Faridul Khan over publicly displaying vote

    The Jamalpur-2 MP-elect and minister in the upcoming cabinet is accused of violating the electoral code of conduct by displaying his vote

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Jan 2024, 12:49 PM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2024, 12:49 PM

    The Election Commission has summoned Jamalpur-2 MP-elect and Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan over an alleged violation of the electoral code of conduct for displaying his ballot to the public on election day.

    The election regulator issued a letter on Thursday asking the minister to explain the breach in person at the EC’s headquarters on Jan 15, according to EC spokesperson Md Shariful Alam.

    Faridul has also been named as a minister in the 37-strong cabinet to be led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    “Faridul cast his ballot in public at Sirabad High School polling centre in Palabandha Union in Jamalpur during the Jan 7 polls. The violation of the electoral conduct was reported in the media alongside his photograph,” the regulator said in the letter.

    “Voting in public without maintaining confidentiality is a punishable offence under the regulator’s Representation of the People Order. The watchdog summoned the minister to appear at the EC building at 3 pm on Jan 15 and explain why he should not be punished for the offence.”

