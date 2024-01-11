EC summons MP-elect Faridul Khan over publicly displaying vote

Faridul has also been named as a minister in the 37-strong cabinet to be led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Faridul cast his ballot in public at Sirabad High School polling centre in Palabandha Union in Jamalpur during the Jan 7 polls. The violation of the electoral conduct was reported in the media alongside his photograph,” the regulator said in the letter.

“Voting in public without maintaining confidentiality is a punishable offence under the regulator’s Representation of the People Order. The watchdog summoned the minister to appear at the EC building at 3 pm on Jan 15 and explain why he should not be punished for the offence.”