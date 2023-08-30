Abdul Quddus, lawmaker from Natore and freedom fighter, dies at 77

Prof Abdul Quddus, a member of parliament from Natore and a freedom fighter, has died in hospital care at the age of 77.
He passed away early on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Dhaka's United Hospital, according to his son, Asif Abdullah bin Quddus.
He had been suffering from a number of ailments, including respiratory issues, said Shaon Shahriar, vice president of Gurudaspur Upazila Chhatra League.
Quddus was serving his fifth consecutive term as the MP from the Natore-4 constituency. He had also served as the minister of state for fisheries and livestock in the 7th national assembly.
The veteran Awami League leader leaves behind a son and a daughter.
Quddus, the head of the ruling party's Natore district unit, became unwell en route to a political event hosted by the Nazirpur Union Awami League. He was later admitted to the intensive care unit at United Hospital due to low oxygen levels in his blood.
Born in 1946 in Natore's Gurudaspur, Quddus began his political journey during his student years, securing the position of vice president at Rajshahi College. He later became the president of the Chhatra League's greater Rajshahi district chapter.
Quddus completed his higher education at Rajshahi University.
During the 1971 Liberation War, Quddus trained in India and subsequently served as a regional commander and organiser for the Mujib Bahini.
Local Awami League leaders said his funeral service would be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday at Dhaka's NAM Bhaban-4 mosque. His body will later be taken to Natore.