Abdul Quddus, lawmaker from Natore and freedom fighter, dies at 77

Prof Abdul Quddus, a member of parliament from Natore and a freedom fighter, has died in hospital care at the age of 77.

He passed away early on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Dhaka's United Hospital, according to his son, Asif Abdullah bin Quddus.

He had been suffering from a number of ailments, including respiratory issues, said Shaon Shahriar, vice president of Gurudaspur Upazila Chhatra League.

Quddus was serving his fifth consecutive term as the MP from the Natore-4 constituency. He had also served as the minister of state for fisheries and livestock in the 7th national assembly.

The veteran Awami League leader leaves behind a son and a daughter.