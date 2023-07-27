Teacher dies as truck hits motorcycle in Tangail

Five others were injured in the accident and sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital
A primary school teacher has died when a truck hit the motorcycle he was riding in Tangail.
The accident took place around 6 am on Thursday on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Gharinda, said Jahid Hasan, chief of the Elenga Police Station.
The victim, Md Aminul Islam, 51, was a native of Jasihati village in Basail Upazila.
Aminul lived in the neighbourhood of Sabalia in Tangail city, said his cousin, Abdul Latif. He was headed to his village home in Jasihati on the motorcycle when a truck collided with the two-wheeler. Aminul died on the spot.
The body has been kept in Tangail General Hospital's morgue, the police officer said. Police seized the truck and will hand over the body to the family after completing all the formalities, he said.