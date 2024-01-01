Year in review: Notable incidents of 2023

The ruling party left 26 seats for the Jatiya Party and also shared six constituencies with its 14-Party Alliance.

Although the newly registered three political parties were prominent during the political dialogues before the election, they were not much favoured by the ruling party when it came to seat sharing. The new parties planned to persuade BNP leaders to join them and contest the election.

Kalyan party Chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, who left the BNP-led alliance and formed the new party, is in a better position as his opponent Salah Uddin Ahmed, Awami League candidate for the Cox’s Bazar-1 seat, lost his candidacy over a complaint of loan default.

Shahjahan Omar, who stepped down from the post of BNP vice chairman and got an Awami League ticket, made it to the headlines most of the time. The former state minister of the BNP government was jailed with other BNP leaders but suddenly granted bail and nominated by the Awami League for Jhalakathi-1.

2. DENGUE

After the coronavirus pandemic ebbed in Bangladesh, it was dengue that spread across the country in 2023. The death toll from dengue continued to make new records.

The dengue death toll rose to an unprecedented number as of July 2023. The Aedes mosquito-borne disease was under control to an extent in the first half of the year. But cases surged and the death toll rose from July.

Dengue cases surged despite the initiatives taken by the health ministry and local government ministry.

Also, the dengue menace spreading across the country was evident with more patients admitted to the hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the data collected from hospitals, average admission of dengue patients stood at 1,330 in the first six months while in July, the number rose to 43,876.

The number was 71, 976 in August, 79,598 in September, 67,769 in October, and 40, 716 in November.

On Nov 15, the country experienced the highest daily death from dengue with 24 patients dying on that day. As of Dec 31, as many as 1,705 people died from dengue.

Due to heavy rain, mosquito breeding intensified in the country, believed the entomologists. Also, most of the people suffered from coronavirus infection which made them vulnerable to other pathogens. In the post-COVID pandemic situation, people do not pay enough importance to fever. All these led to the spreading of dengue, experts believed.