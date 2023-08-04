2 passengers dead after microbus veers out of control in Gazipur

The tyre of a microbus exploded and sent the vehicle spiralling out of control, leaving two passengers dead and eight others injured in Gazipur’s Konabari.

The incident occurred around 6 am on Friday in Dhaka-Tangail highway’s Baimail area, said Konabari Police SI Abul Kashem.

The dead were Md Shah Alam and Jewel Mia. Police have yet to find out their details.