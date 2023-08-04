2 passengers dead after microbus veers out of control in Gazipur

The tyre of a microbus exploded and sent the vehicle spiralling out of control, leaving two passengers dead and eight others injured in Gazipur’s Konabari.
The incident occurred around 6 am on Friday in Dhaka-Tangail highway’s Baimail area, said Konabari Police SI Abul Kashem.
The dead were Md Shah Alam and Jewel Mia. Police have yet to find out their details.
Several friends were travelling from Gazipur’s Kashimpur to Kishoreganj’s Nikli in a microbus on Friday morning when a wheel exploded, causing the vehicle to slam into a nearby covered van and the road divider.
The driver was also injured in the incident. The victims were pulled out of the crash and sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital and Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared the two dead.
The injured are in hospital care for now.