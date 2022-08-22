A Mirpur park - once a playground for children - is still under pandemic 'lockdown'. And someone is farming it

“They used to play in the park. Adults used to walk there. The park was a place of recreation and has been closed for the last few years. People lost the little open space they had access to,” she said.

The park has five sections and four of those are padlocked now. A notice signed by the park committee bars anyone from entering the park. Bamboo fences are set up inside.

The part of the park adjacent to Bihari Camp is not locked yet, but the open space is filled with water pumps of Dhaka WASA.

The place near the Banyan tree hardly looks like a park anymore. Some of the swings and slides meant for children have been removed. The existing ones are tied with ropes or have been blocked with gunny sacks.

Construction materials are dumped in the park as well. These materials also take up part of the nearby roads.

Some makeshift shops have been set up inside the park and the shop owners pay a regular fee to run them. They, however, refused to say who they pay the money to.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, a ‘lockdown notice’ was hung outside the park, saying the authorities would plant trees on the western side of the park, according to locals. Eventually, four sections of the park were made off-limits to the public by the so-called park committee.