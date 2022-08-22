A Mirpur park - once a playground for children - is still under pandemic 'lockdown'. And someone is farming it

The park between block D and E in Mirpur-12 was once a space where children played and adults spent their leisure time. Now a padlock bars the entrance and the land is used for farming.
The park, which belongs to the Dhaka North City Corporation, still flashes a notice hung outside, reading a ‘lockdown is on due to the coronavirus pandemic’. Inside the park, a large papaya orchard has been planted and a seedbed can be seen on another side.
Taro, ginger, lemon, banana, guava, drumstick, pomelo and kinnow plants have also been planted inside the park. The authorities have appointed staff to maintain the orchard, locals have complained.
Since the park has been closed, children have lost their playground and a space for entertainment, said Rabeya Sultana, principal of Kidz Campus School in Block E.
“They used to play in the park. Adults used to walk there. The park was a place of recreation and has been closed for the last few years. People lost the little open space they had access to,” she said.
The park has five sections and four of those are padlocked now. A notice signed by the park committee bars anyone from entering the park. Bamboo fences are set up inside.
The part of the park adjacent to Bihari Camp is not locked yet, but the open space is filled with water pumps of Dhaka WASA.
The place near the Banyan tree hardly looks like a park anymore. Some of the swings and slides meant for children have been removed. The existing ones are tied with ropes or have been blocked with gunny sacks.
Construction materials are dumped in the park as well. These materials also take up part of the nearby roads.
Some makeshift shops have been set up inside the park and the shop owners pay a regular fee to run them. They, however, refused to say who they pay the money to.
With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, a ‘lockdown notice’ was hung outside the park, saying the authorities would plant trees on the western side of the park, according to locals. Eventually, four sections of the park were made off-limits to the public by the so-called park committee.
Locals said some influential people in the neighbourhood grabbed the park in the guise of a park committee.
Irfan, a sixth grader at Dhaka Ideal Preparatory School next to the park, said some people ‘cause a fuss’ if he enters the park. Some of the house owners scold him.
“They appointed a security guard for the park. He says he is always there to guard it and that the park is still under lockdown.”
Before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, Irfan used to play in the park with his friends regularly. The locked gates and the 'lockdown notice’ were sudden.
Children used to hold assemblies in the park as they didn’t have a playground or assembly place in the school, said Afsana Rahman, mother of Farhan Rahman, a student of Little Flowers Preparatory School.
“They used to play in this park and it was the only open space they had. Now that has been closed too.”
Children living in block D and block E are suffering the most as the park is closed. Many of them are now playing on the streets.
A group of children said they tried to climb the boundary wall on Sunday to play inside the park, but authorities scold them for doing so. Instead, they had to play on the street.
“The park is right across from my house but the entrance is locked. That’s why we play on the streets. Although, it’s quite risky to play there as cars and rickshaws keep coming,” said Ayat Abdullah, a fifth grader in Kids Campus School in block E.
“My mother also scolds me for playing on the street because she's scared of accidents. But I really don’t feel like playing inside the home.”
The park is now occupied by antisocial boys and makeshift shops, said Principal Rabeya Sultana of Kids Campus School. “But that doesn’t mean the park has to be shut down for the public. They should manage it better and open it to all.”
Some enthusiastic local house owners think they own the park and cannot accept others entering it, said Rubel Talukdar, a local.
“But they don’t own the park. They must realise that the roofs of their houses and the park are not the same. The City Corporation should make sure that regular people get access to the park.”
Banker Shahid Hossain would often take his child to the park. Now he can no longer do so, he said.
His son loved to play with other children in the park, said Shahid. The City Corporation had installed a variety of playground equipment and always decorated the park with lights during national events and holidays.
“It was a place of entertainment for all but now the children are confined within the four walls of their homes.”
“There’s only one playground in the entire neighbourhood, but that one is occupied by adults. They play there, so it's risky for small children to go there.”
Some influential people are simply exercising their power, a disgruntled shop owner in road No. 33 of block E said. “They don’t allow children to enter the park but rent out shops there. They must be making good money from the shops,” he said.
Park Committee Treasurer Zahiruddin Laskar claims the group is trying to maintain the park environment.
“The city corporation, through an NGO, bought a bunch of playground equipment for the park, but they could not be installed for some political reasons,” he said. “Now we are fixing up the park ourselves.”
“Some criminals occupied the park and turned it into a market and we evicted them with great difficulty. After the lockdown we planted trees all around the park.”
A local homeowner said that if the park was not kept locked, it would be occupied and used as a market again.
“The government had closed all parks during the lockdown and we did the same. Otherwise we would not be able to remove the market. We will not reopen the park until these matters are resolved.”
Councillor Sazzad Hossain of ward No. 2 in DNCC acknowledged the park has been shut down. “An illegal market and makeshift shops were set up inside the park. Also, drug abusers were gathering there. Some local house owners, therefore, took the responsibility to maintain the atmosphere of the park and plant trees inside it.”
When asked why the local children and adults are not allowed to enter the park, the councillor said children are not allowed because they may damage the new plants. He said the park will be opened to all once the plants grow a bit.
THE PARK HAS FEWER TREES NOW
Although Councillor Sazzad Hossain said the park has been closed in a bid to plant trees, locals said the number of plants has dropped since the park was closed.
Recently some workers were found cutting down trees inside the park. They claimed the park committee directed them to cut down dead trees.
“The park committee is cutting down the trees and using that space. The western side of the park now has only a small number of trees. They have no authority to cut down the trees. I don’t know how they do it,” said Sourav, a local resident.
”Some people have grabbed the park. If we say anything, they respond that they already informed the councillor and are running the work in the park.”
When asked about tree felling, councillor Sazzad said the tree was already dead when they cut it down. No other trees were cut, he said.
“We’ll look into the matter and find out if someone has grabbed the park. If they did, we’ll take necessary action to evict them,” said DNCC Chief Executive Officer Selim Reza.
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam has always been vocal about saving the parks in Dhaka.
“The city corporation will look after its parks,” he told bdnews24.com when asked about the park in Mirpur. “If anyone closes a park maintained by the city corporation, action will be taken against them.”