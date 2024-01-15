Cabinet approves president's speech, prioritises essentials’ price control

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's new cabinet in its first meeting has approved the president's speech for the 12th parliament's opening session.

Hasina led the meeting at her office on Monday, where Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader greeted her with bouquets.

Apart from the ministers, some state ministers also attended the meeting.

She directed officials to create action plans to fulfil the government's election promises and put commodity prices under control.