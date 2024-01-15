    বাংলা

    Cabinet approves president's speech, prioritises essentials’ price control

    The prime minister calls for 'all-out efforts' to control inflation and commodity prices, says the cabinet secretary

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Jan 2024, 02:31 PM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2024, 02:31 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's new cabinet in its first meeting has approved the president's speech for the 12th parliament's opening session.

    Hasina led the meeting at her office on Monday, where Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader greeted her with bouquets. 

    Apart from the ministers, some state ministers also attended the meeting. 

    She directed officials to create action plans to fulfil the government's election promises and put commodity prices under control.

    The primary agenda of the meeting was to approve the president's speech for the upcoming parliament session, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said in a briefing to the reporters at the Secretariat after the meeting. 

    The 12th parliament will convene for its first session on Jan 30. 

    President Mohammed Shahabuddin called the session in line with the constitution, which stipulates the president will address parliament on the opening day.

    As per the rules, the cabinet approved the president's speech, said Mahbub.

    The prime minister called for 'all-out efforts' to control inflation and commodity prices, especially ensuring a regular supply of Ramadan items during the Islamic month of fasting, he added.

