    3 construction workers die of electrocution in Noakhali

    The workers were lifting soil at a construction site using iron pipes when one of them came into contact with a live electrical wire

    Noakhali Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Feb 2024, 01:48 PM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2024, 01:48 PM

    Three construction workers have died of electrocution in Noakhali’s Begumganj district.

    The deceased were identified as Riaz, 28, Mohammad Shakil, 20, and Kamrul Hasan, 30.

    The accident took place at the Kichmot Korimpur area of the Chaumuhani Municipality around 2:30 pm on Thursday.

    According to Anwarul Islam, the officer-in-charge of Begumganj Model Police Station, seven workers were lifting soil from the ground of the construction site using pipes. Two of the workers went to a nearby stall to have tea.

    “At that time, the iron pipe came in contact with a 440V electrical wire, electrocuting three of the workers,” said Anwarul.

    The injured workers were taken to the Begumganj Upazila Health Complex in critical condition. There a doctor on duty declared them dead.

    Two other workers were standing nearby, but escaped electrocution because their arms did not come into contact with the iron pipe.

    OC Anwarul said that legal action will be taken over the deaths.

