United Hospital accused of 'negligence' in complaint over Gulf Air pilot's death

A US national has filed a complaint with a Dhaka court over the death of her brother, a Gulf Air pilot, at United Hospital.

Tala Elhendi Josephano, sister of the 63-year-old Yousef Hassan Al Hindi, accused Prof Md Omar Faruk, chief consultant of the hospital's Emergency Medicine Department, and around a dozen other hospital staff of criminal negligence leading to the pilot's death.

After a hearing on Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the complaint and submit a report, according to the plaintiff’s lawyer, Sabbir Ahmmed.

Yousef Al Hindi was a dual national of the US and Jordan. He was scheduled to fly out of Dhaka on the morning of Dec 14, but suddenly collapsed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.