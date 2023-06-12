    বাংলা

    Three dead in collision between trucks in Sylhet

    A Sylhet-bound truck ploughed into the back of a parked vehicle in Osmani Nagar Upazila, injuring at least six others

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 June 2023, 10:18 AM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 10:18 AM

    Three people have died after a truck parked on the side of the road was hit by another truck in Sylhet's Osmani Nagar Upazila.

    The incident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Dayamir's Swargaon area on Monday, according to Osmani Nagar Police Station chief Masudul Amin.

    However, the victims could not be identified immediately.

    "A Sylhet-bound truck stopped for some time on the road in Swargaon. Another truck going in the same direction hit the stationary vehicle, killing three people on the spot."

    At least five or six others were injured in the incident and have been sent to the MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    A truck is left in a crumpled heap following a head-on collision with a pick-up van in Sylhet's Dakshin Surma Upazila.
    14 dead in Sylhet road accident
    A truck collided head-on with a pick-up van carrying construction workers in Dakshin Surma, killing 11 people instantly
    5 die in head-on collision between pickup truck and rickshaw van in Jhenaidah
    5 dead in Jhenaidah accident
    All of the dead were on a motorised rickshaw van
    3 dead after pick-up van collides with truck in Habiganj
    3 die after pick-up van collides with truck in Habiganj
    The van was transporting 15 people to a shrine in Sylhet from Kishoreganj
    4 die as truck crashes into autorickshaw in Naogaon
    4 die in Naogaon road crash
    Three autorickshaw passengers died on the spot and another died on the way to the hospital

    Opinion

    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps