Three dead in collision between trucks in Sylhet

Three people have died after a truck parked on the side of the road was hit by another truck in Sylhet's Osmani Nagar Upazila.

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Dayamir's Swargaon area on Monday, according to Osmani Nagar Police Station chief Masudul Amin.

However, the victims could not be identified immediately.

"A Sylhet-bound truck stopped for some time on the road in Swargaon. Another truck going in the same direction hit the stationary vehicle, killing three people on the spot."

At least five or six others were injured in the incident and have been sent to the MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, he added.