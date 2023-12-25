EC declares Jan 7 a public holiday, restricts vehicular movement

The Election Commission has written to the Ministry of Public Administration to declare a public holiday on Jan 7, the day of the 12th parliamentary elections.
A letter, signed by EC Deputy Secretary Md Atiar Rahman, was sent to the Senior Secretary’s office on Sunday.
Citizens will be able to enjoy a three-day holiday as voting day falls right after the weekend on Sunday.
Restrictions on traffic
The government has also enforced restrictions on the movement of motorcycles for three days before and after the Jan 7 polls.
However, the curbs will not be applicable to journalists, election observers and people travelling in emergencies.
The restriction on motorcycle movement in the constituencies will remain in force from 12am on Jan 5 until Jan 8.
On Sunday, the EC wrote to the Ministry of Road Transport and Birdges regarding the ban on the movement of certain vehicles ahead of the polling day.
Movement of taxis, microbuses, pickup vans, trucks, launches and engine-run boats (except those operating on fixed routes) have been banned from 12am on Jan 6 to 12 am on Jan 7.