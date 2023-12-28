Child among two killed as car rams passengers waiting for bus in Dhaka

At least two people have died after a car, reportedly a Toyota Land Cruiser, rammed into people waiting for buses in Dhaka’s Khilkhet.

The victims are Ujjol Pandey, and Yasin, 8. Yasin’s father Md Sumon and an unidentified woman were injured in the accident on Wednesday night, police said.

Sheikh Aminul Bashar, chief of Khilkhet Police Station, said the Toyota Land Cruiser headed for Banani from the airport, had a sticker of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, but was owned privately.