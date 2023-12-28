Child among two killed as car rams passengers waiting for bus in Dhaka

At least two people have died after a car, reportedly a Toyota Land Cruiser, rammed into people waiting for buses in Dhaka’s Khilkhet.
The victims are Ujjol Pandey, and Yasin, 8. Yasin’s father Md Sumon and an unidentified woman were injured in the accident on Wednesday night, police said.
Sheikh Aminul Bashar, chief of Khilkhet Police Station, said the Toyota Land Cruiser headed for Banani from the airport, had a sticker of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, but was owned privately.
The driver fled the scene after the accident.
Child Yasin’s body was stuck beneath the car for sometime. Horrifying images of the boy after the accident have spread on social media.
Aminul said the car hit a road divider and stopped after smashing the passengers.
Md Mafiz, father of Sumon, said his son is a resident of Mohammadpur and works at a building in Khilkhet as a security guard. He took his son Yasin to his workplace.
Sabuj Kirtoniya, brother-in-law of Ujjol, said Ujjol was a native of Gopalganj, He worked at a private firm in Natun Bazar.
Inspector Bachchu Mia at Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s police camp said the duty doctor declared Ujjol dead on arrival.
Sumon and the unidentified woman were admitted to the hospital in a critical state, Bachchu said.