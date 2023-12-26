MP Mustafizur is a ‘threat’ to free elections: police

The Special Branch of Chattogram District Police has issued a report calling Mustafizur Rahman, the MP from Banshkhali, a ‘threat’ to free and fair elections.

bdnews24.com was able to obtain a copy of the report sent to the returning officer on Sunday regarding a threat by the Awami League candidate to ‘deal with’ the chief of Banshkhali Police Station.

A general diary has also been filed at the police station over the threat, but no police official was willing to speak on the matter.

The election inquiry committee has been assigned to investigate the incident, according to Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman.

Supporters of Mustafizur clashed with supporters of independent candidate and district south Awami League Vice President Mojibur Rahman on Dec 19. The two sides then filed duelling cases over the incident.