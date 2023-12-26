MP Mustafizur is a ‘threat’ to free elections: police

The Special Branch of Chattogram District Police has issued a report calling Mustafizur Rahman, the MP from Banshkhali, a ‘threat’ to free and fair elections.
bdnews24.com was able to obtain a copy of the report sent to the returning officer on Sunday regarding a threat by the Awami League candidate to ‘deal with’ the chief of Banshkhali Police Station.
A general diary has also been filed at the police station over the threat, but no police official was willing to speak on the matter.
The election inquiry committee has been assigned to investigate the incident, according to Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman.
Supporters of Mustafizur clashed with supporters of independent candidate and district south Awami League Vice President Mojibur Rahman on Dec 19. The two sides then filed duelling cases over the incident.
On Dec 22, Mustafizur allegedly called Banshkhali OC Tofail Ahmed and threatened him for accepting the case filed by Mojibur’s supporters.
The report from the police Special Branch says that Mustafizur was campaigning from the Banshkhali Municipal office of the Awami League, while Mojibur established his campaign office on the second storey of a market that he owns nearby.
The two sides got into an altercation on the evening of Dec 19 and brickbats were thrown.
A man named Harunur Rashid, on behalf of the Awami League candidate, filed a case over the incident at the Banshkhali Police Station, naming nine suspects and accusing 20-30 unnamed others.
Two days later, a man named Belal Uddin filed a counter-case over the same incident on behalf of the independent candidate, naming 11 suspects and accusing 20-30 unnamed others.
The report from the Special Branch says that Mustafizur called the Banshkhali OC at 3 pm on Dec 22 over the incident.
Mustafizur allegedly demanded to know why the case was being accepted two days after the incident, claimed the police official was aiming to work for Mojibur, and threatened him, saying that he would be ‘dealt with’.
A general diary was filed at the police station that same day.
Asked about the incident, OC Tofail said he was unable to speak on the matter.
MP Mustafizur claimed that Mojibur had set up his campaign office near the Awami League party office as an act of provocation and that his supporters were throwing brickbats.
“I was lucky I didn’t get hit, but a boy next to me was hurt,” he said.
Asked about his alleged threat to the police official, Mustafizur dismissed it as ‘gossip’.
Mustafizur was recently in the news when he became enraged at a question from Independent TV reporter Rakib Uddin, threatened and pushed him outside the Returning Officer’s Office on Nov 30. His supporters then harassed other journalists who were present at the location.
The Election Commission has instructed the election office in Banshkhali to file a case over the incident with the Chattogram Chief Judicial Magistrates Court.