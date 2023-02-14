Bangladesh forms national authority to manage universal pension scheme

The government has instituted a National Pension Authority to manage its universal pension scheme.

The Finance Division issued an order dated Monday to form the new authority in line with the Universal Pension Management Act 2023.

The newly passed act states that the authority will have an executive chairman and four members appointed by the government.

The finance minister is the ex-officio chairman of its 16-member board of directors. The board member secretary will be the executive chairman of the authority.