HC orders report on steps taken against irregularities in appointment of prison guards

The High Court has asked the authorities to explain what measures they have taken against those involved in irregularities in the transfer and appointment of prison guards.
The High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Ali issued the rule on Wednesday upon hearing a writ petition.
The court directed the inspector general of prisons to submit a report on the matter within a month and issued a rule asking the defendants to respond within four weeks.
Md Khurshid Alam Khan and Md Abul Kalam were present at the hearing on behalf of the petitioner. Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.
Zahirul Islam Eshu, a resident of Kulaura, took the recruitment test in 2003 for the post of a prison guard, according to a report published in the Bangla-language newspaper Jai Jai Din.
Police verification was also completed after he passed the exam. But he gave up hope after not receiving a joining letter and later started a business in the city.
After 18 long years, he came to know that another person was working in his position by using his name and identity. Later, an investigation also confirmed the matter.
The petitioner had filed an application with the jail authorities seeking the return of his job. The court has ordered that the matter be settled within two months, said Bashar.