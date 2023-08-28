HC judges leave court amid uproar over removal of Tarique Rahman’s online comments

Two High Court judges have left court after BNP-allied lawyers started a commotion following an order to remove all recent online statements from BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

The incident occurred on Monday at the court of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam.

The commotion led to a deadlock in the court. At one point, the justices left the courtroom and retired to their private chambers. As they left, the BNP-allied lawyers shouted, “Shame! Shame!”.