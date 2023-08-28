    বাংলা

    HC judges leave court amid uproar over removal of Tarique Rahman’s online comments

    BNP-allied lawyers started a commotion after the court ordered recent online statements from BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to be removed

    Published : 28 August 2023, 07:22 AM
    Two High Court judges have left court after BNP-allied lawyers started a commotion following an order to remove all recent online statements from BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

    The incident occurred on Monday at the court of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Khairul Alam.

    The commotion led to a deadlock in the court. At one point, the justices left the courtroom and retired to their private chambers. As they left, the BNP-allied lawyers shouted, “Shame! Shame!”.

    After hearing a writ petition, the judges ordered the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission to remove Tarique's statements from all online media, according to Kamrul Islam, the lawyer for the petitioners. They will no longer be available to view from Bangladesh.

    The order led to an instant backlash, with hundreds of lawyers raising an uproar and criticising the court.

    An extended row broke out between pro-Awami League and pro-BNP lawyers in the courtroom, lasting half an hour.

