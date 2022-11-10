Continuity of government key to Bangladesh's growth: Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has attributed Bangladesh's continued growth over the last decade to the fact that the Awami League has been able to govern for three consecutive terms.

"My only aim is to achieve the dreams and goals with which the Father of the Nation set out to liberate the country. By winning [the elections] in 2014 and 2018 and staying in power for 14 years, we could at least ensure Bangladesh's development," the prime minister said at an event on Thursday.

Hasina thanked the business community for supporting the government as she received contributions from financial institutions to the prime minister's relief fund to provide blankets and clothing to the most vulnerable groups during winter.