Continuity of government key to Bangladesh's growth: Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has attributed Bangladesh's continued growth over the last decade to the fact that the Awami League has been able to govern for three consecutive terms.
"My only aim is to achieve the dreams and goals with which the Father of the Nation set out to liberate the country. By winning [the elections] in 2014 and 2018 and staying in power for 14 years, we could at least ensure Bangladesh's development," the prime minister said at an event on Thursday.
Hasina thanked the business community for supporting the government as she received contributions from financial institutions to the prime minister's relief fund to provide blankets and clothing to the most vulnerable groups during winter.
Stressing the need for continuity of government, the Awami League chief recounted a conversation she had with Mahathir Mohammad, the former Malaysian prime minister, at an international event. Mahathir noted that a government needs to be in power for a prolonged period to ensure a country's development, according to Hasina. In response, the Bangladesh leader pointed out the often volatile political climate in the South Asian nation which hindered its development.
Hasina also highlighted the measures taken by the Awami League government to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic while thanking the people for their cooperation.
Reflecting on her time as the head of government, she said, "It's been a long time. Everyone must leave at some point. That's the reality. But you have to continue working until that time comes."
The prime minister also called on officials at financial institutions to extend their support and cooperation to the sporting and cultural spheres of Bangladesh. "What will be the future of our boys and girls if we don't encourage them? The more they are involved in sports and cultural practices, the more they can avoid terrorism, militancy and drug use. The country will prosper.”