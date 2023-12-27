Journalists, observers can take photos inside polling centres without permission: CEC

Kazi Habibul Awal also says they will look into how people react to the election results later in the context of the BNP not participating
Journalists and observers will be allowed to take pictures without the presiding officer’s permission inside polling stations, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said.
This will ensure transparency of the upcoming general election, Habibul said while talking to the aspirants from 16 constituencies in Chatttogram on Tuesday.
The CEC also expressed his concerns over misinformation before election day.
He said, “There is no way of the ballots being misplaced once the people cast their vote.”
The ballot papers are to reach the polling centres in the morning, and agents have been instructed to stop the voting if violence erupts at the polling stations, according to the CEC.