    Bangladesh deploys Armed Forces for 12th national polls

    Military personnel are providing security and supporting the civil administration

    Published : 3 Jan 2024, 06:05 AM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2024, 06:05 AM

    The Bangladesh Armed Forces have been deployed to provide security for the civil administration and to support them in holding the 12th national polls in 62 districts.

    The army was deployed in several districts on Tuesday, but they began work in Dhaka at 8 am on Wednesday at the Zia Colony and Sainik Club neighbourhoods in the Dhaka Cantonment.

    They will assist the Election Commission and the local administration to ensure peace and discipline from Jan 3 to Jan 10, the Interservice Public Relations Department said in a statement.

    “The Armed Forces personnel will be positioned at 'nodal points' and other necessary points in the districts, upazilas and metropolitan areas. The forces will co-ordinate and deploy their members as per the requests from the returning officers."

    The Bangladesh Navy will operate in 19 districts including Bhola and Barguna while the Border Guard Bangladesh will take on the sole responsibility in 45 bordering upazilas.

    The BGB and army will work in 47 bordering upazilas and co-ordinate with the Coast Guard in four coastal upazilas, the ISPR said.

    The Bangladesh Air Force will provide helicopter support to the polling centres in the Hill Tracts. They have already prepared enough of them to meet the needs of the election.

    The Armed Forces Division has formed a combined cell, including law enforcers and representatives from different ministries, which will be active until Jan 10.

    Election Day is on Jan 7 and the Armed Forces will be deployed four days prior to the polls, on the day, and three days after.

