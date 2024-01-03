Bangladesh deploys Armed Forces for 12th national polls

The Bangladesh Armed Forces have been deployed to provide security for the civil administration and to support them in holding the 12th national polls in 62 districts.

The army was deployed in several districts on Tuesday, but they began work in Dhaka at 8 am on Wednesday at the Zia Colony and Sainik Club neighbourhoods in the Dhaka Cantonment.

They will assist the Election Commission and the local administration to ensure peace and discipline from Jan 3 to Jan 10, the Interservice Public Relations Department said in a statement.