    Bangladesh announces post-retirement security plans for outgoing police chief

    Benazir Ahmed is due to go into retirement on Friday, bringing an end to his decades-long career in law enforcement

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 29 Sept 2022, 11:28 AM
    Updated : 29 Sept 2022, 11:28 AM

    The government has drawn up security plans for Benazir Ahmed, the outgoing inspector general of police, during the course of his post-retirement leave.

    Benazir is due to go into retirement on Friday, bringing an end to a career in law enforcement that spanned almost three and a half decades.

    His security team will include two armed and uniformed bodyguards, working on a full-time basis, along with plainclothes personnel who will escort him in a separate vehicle, according to the home ministry.

    The ministry also instructed the police headquarters to take necessary measures, including the deployment of guards to his residence to ensure round-the-clock security.

    Benazir joined the police force as an assistant superintendent in 1988. After a two-and-a-half-year stint as the director general of the Rapid Action Battalion, he became the chief of police in April 2020.

    The former commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police made headlines in 2021 when he became one of seven high-ranking RAB officials to be sanctioned by the United States for alleged human rights abuses by the force.

